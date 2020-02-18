Google Tries To Clarify New Google Partner Program Performance Requirements

Feb 18, 2020 • 7:57 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
As you know, Google announced new Google Partner program requirements and the SEM industry did not like them. So Google went ahead and clarified the performance requirements saying that partners do not need to do 100% of the performance metrics but rather only 70%. This still does not make SEMs too happy but it does lessen the burden a bit on those requirements.

The requirements document has been updated.

It previously said:

Meet the performance requirement by using Google Ads effectively to set up and optimally run campaigns to maximize outcome. Access your ‘Recommendations’ tab to see the actions you can take to improve your performance. Note: We evaluate the optimization score without dismissed recommendations for the company performance requirement.

Now it reads:

Meet the performance requirement by using Google Ads effectively to set up and optimally run campaigns to maximize outcome. Partners are not required to adopt all recommendations or achieve a 100% optimization score for the new Google Partners badge requirements. The threshold for the new Google Partners badge requirement is 70%. We introduced optimization score to help customers understand if their campaigns are set to achieve high performance and to offer actionable recommendations for improvement. We’ve found that advertisers who increased their account-level optimization score by 10 points saw a 10% increase in conversions, on average.¹ Access your ‘Recommendations’ tab to see the actions you can take to improve your performance. Note: We evaluate the optimization score without dismissed recommendations for the company performance requirement.

Google said on Twitter "It's clear our announcement on changes to the Google Partners program didn't fully address all the questions and concerns from our partner community. So we’ve provided more information in this article. Thanks for the feedback, and please keep it coming."

Here is the revised feedback on this revised requirement:

There is a lot more feedback there and it still seems, as expected, SEMs are not happy at all. No, I do not blame them.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

