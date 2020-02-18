Google Tries To Clarify New Google Partner Program Performance Requirements

As you know, Google announced new Google Partner program requirements and the SEM industry did not like them. So Google went ahead and clarified the performance requirements saying that partners do not need to do 100% of the performance metrics but rather only 70%. This still does not make SEMs too happy but it does lessen the burden a bit on those requirements.

The requirements document has been updated.

It previously said:

Meet the performance requirement by using Google Ads effectively to set up and optimally run campaigns to maximize outcome. Access your ‘Recommendations’ tab to see the actions you can take to improve your performance. Note: We evaluate the optimization score without dismissed recommendations for the company performance requirement.

Now it reads:

Meet the performance requirement by using Google Ads effectively to set up and optimally run campaigns to maximize outcome. Partners are not required to adopt all recommendations or achieve a 100% optimization score for the new Google Partners badge requirements. The threshold for the new Google Partners badge requirement is 70%. We introduced optimization score to help customers understand if their campaigns are set to achieve high performance and to offer actionable recommendations for improvement. We’ve found that advertisers who increased their account-level optimization score by 10 points saw a 10% increase in conversions, on average.¹ Access your ‘Recommendations’ tab to see the actions you can take to improve your performance. Note: We evaluate the optimization score without dismissed recommendations for the company performance requirement.

Google said on Twitter "It's clear our announcement on changes to the Google Partners program didn't fully address all the questions and concerns from our partner community. So we’ve provided more information in this article. Thanks for the feedback, and please keep it coming."

Here is the revised feedback on this revised requirement:

Cc @WittedNote. Please listen to us Partners and don't forcing your incentives on clients using a Partner Agency as the medium.



This is not acceptable or ok. — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) February 15, 2020

That's what I got! By "not clear" Google means "not what we wanted you to take away" — Amalia Fowler (@amaliaefowler) February 15, 2020

Simple solution. Do a great job for clients. You don’t need a badge. Conflict of interest. — Sharon Hoyes (@sharonhoyes) February 15, 2020

The Recommendations component of this is contradictory - if qualifying people based results & skills proven then rec’s shouldn’t even be a factor - even with this update you’re making a huge mistake if you want skilled marketers to buy into this - find a better way #ppcchat #ppc — Mark Everett Chapman (@chapmark) February 15, 2020

Just curious, did you ever see any benefits from being a "regular" partner? — TopEngage (@TopengageLtd) February 15, 2020

This is helpful but only introduces more uncertainty by requiring us to adopt recommendations that have historically wrecked our accounts. How can we adopt Target CPA bidding and Maximize Conversions bidding in the same account at the same time?!? — Michael Loveridge (@MichaeLoveridge) February 15, 2020

There is a lot more feedback there and it still seems, as expected, SEMs are not happy at all. No, I do not blame them.

Still fuming about @Google strong-arming agencies to force Recommendations onto their clients. 😡



We are working on a few projects this week to let @GoogleAds know that enough is enough and our clients come first.#ppcchat https://t.co/kSK0UQxbES — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) February 17, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.