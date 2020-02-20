New Bing Webmaster Tools - Tons Of Screen Shots

Bing announced phase one of the new Bing Webmaster Tools last night at SMX West. I covered it at Search Engine Land in some detail but here are some more detailed screen shots, now that I have access to it.

We know Bing said they would invest in the toolset and I guess this is the first big showing of that.

In short, Bing added a new search performance analytics report, cleaned up the sitemaps report that should eventually have diagnosis features within it and expanded the backlinks report and added disavows within it.

You can play with this as well yourself at aka.ms/newbwt.

Here are some detailed screen shots, all of which you can click on to enlarge:

Search Performance report shows you clicks, impressions and CTR by keyword or page:

Backlinks report shows by Domain:

By page:

Or by anchor text:

It also has disavow features within it:

Plus the Sitemaps section:

There is a lot more to come with this update, a lot more features need to be migrated. Bing said "Over the next few months, we will focus on moving all the functionality to the new portal. During the transition, the users will be able to use the current and new pages simultaneously for a short period. We will be deprecating the functionality from the old portal in a few weeks immediately after its inclusion in the new portal. We will strive to make this transition seamless and exciting to our users. The Bing Webmaster APIs will continue as-is , so users using webmaster APIs to get their data programmatically do not have to make any changes."

Following up on the announcement at #SMX, the new Bing Webmaster Tools is here. Get early access today at https://t.co/yRrwp8mfM4. More details at https://t.co/CuoasKwanq

Sign in today and let us know what you think! — Bing Webmaster Team (@BingWMC) February 19, 2020

