Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Mobile Search Redesign, Ranking Update, Web Stories Teasers, Google On Links & More

This week, on January 27th, there was an unconfirmed and somewhat smaller Google search ranking update. Google launched a new redesign for its mobile search results pages, it was not such a huge difference at all. Google is testing new fonts on desktop search. Google’s video carousels in search play thumbnail clips. Google said it will no longer show teaser content in Web Stories. Google support for data-vocabulary.org will go away on Sunday. Google said you cannot pay for do-follow links in the terms of content review or time. Google said however that digital public relations is not spammy link building. Google said it ranks pages but the overall site influences the rank of those pages. Google had a bug that showed a different set of search results for a query versus an entity. Google said that annoying interstitials can hurt your rankings, kind of. Google added price drop markup support for rich results. Google Search Console sent emails by mistake to a lot of people. Google Search Console had a bug with the canonical and AMP reporting. Google Search said it found 25 billion spammy pages per day in 2020. Google My Business may be rolling out new platform and device breakdown reports. Google has a new way of flagging reviews in Google My Business. Google is testing red and white hotel map pins. Google said their cookie alternative does a pretty good job. Google is testing a “site” label near the ad label for some reason. Microsoft Advertising launched filter link extensions, which adds more links to y9our ads. Google Australia is not happy with a proposed new law about making them pay to list news in its search results. Finally, with the deepest sorrow I report the industry lost a special and talented soul, Hamlet Batista. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable. Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed: For the original iTunes version, click here. Search Topics of Discussion: