Microsoft Advertising Filter Link Extensions: More Links In Ads On Bing

Microsoft announced a new Microsoft Advertising search ad extension named Filter Link extensions. These Filter Link extensions enable advertisers to show many different link extensions in their ad snippet, as opposed to one.

Microsoft wrote "we’re always looking for ways to bring our clients new and unique ad opportunities, so we’re very excited to announce a new addition to our ad extensions family, Filter Link Extensions. With this extension, advertisers can present many different features under categorized headers so that users can quickly navigate to their key products and offerings."

Here is what it can look like in Microsoft Bing Search:

Here is how to add new Filter Link Extension within Microsoft Advertising user inteface:

More details:

They’re available in all Microsoft Advertising markets, on both PC and mobile devices.

Advertisers across many verticals can leverage up to 36 pre-defined headers in all Microsoft Advertising supported languages.

Filter Link Extensions can be shown with other ad extensions, including sitelinks.

Clicks on Filter Link Extensions will be charged the same cost-per-click (CPC) as clicks on the ad headline.

Filter Link Extensions can be created via Microsoft Advertising online only.

Filter Link Extensions are reported at the header level, not at an individual value level.

