Google Ads Tests "Site" Label In Search Ads

Here is a small and subtle test that probably will irritate some advertiers. Google Ads is testing placing a label named "Site" between the Ad label and the URL of the search ad in the mobile results.

Patrick Garde shared a screen shot of this with me on Twitter.

Here is his screen shot showing this "site" label:

This is what I see, without the label:

I am not sure why Google would do that? Google is showing a label to disclose this is an "Ad" and then next to it separated by a dot, a label that says "Site." I am not sure what Google is trying to achieve with this? Any ideas?

Andrea Cruz spotted it yesterday as well:

Google Ads adds "site" prior to the URL on the SERP #ppcchat @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/KrNgcmGxXJ — Andrea Cruz (@andreacruz92) January 26, 2021

