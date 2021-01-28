The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Hamlet Batista: A Special & Talented SEO Soul

We lost a special and talented SEO soul yesterday, Hamlet Batista. Hamlet Batista was not just insanely talented in his profession, in our industry, but he was also one of the most giving, caring and loving people that our industry ever knew. And now, with the deepest sorrow, he is with the angels in heaven. He is spreading his love, his compassion, his friendship with those up in heaven. We had him in our world and in our industry and he now it is time to share him with those up in heaven.

On a personal level, I had the privilege and honor of being with Hamlet at many search conferences over the years. He spoke at many events, including events I helped manage. His only intent when speaking was about how he can help the industry grow, learn and get better. At the same time, despite his immense and over-the-top knowledge in both coding and SEO, he was always humble. Hamlet was literally above the rest in the space and never acted like it. Again, all he wanted to do was help the industry mature and advance - with literally asking nothing in return.

I sat with him one-on-one for about 12 minutes, which I will forever treasure, and spoke with him about automation in SEO - one of his many passions in the space. I felt a connection when speaking with him, which is why maybe I felt I cut him off too much in our conversation. But his passion for this space, honestly, got me energized. I will forever treasure that conversation and that it was recorded for me to watch over and over again.

It is just amazing how many people in our industry he touched. The outpour of love and respect from the industry on the news of Hamlet's passing is unbelievable. I wanted to share some, not even close to a small percentage, of what the industry and his friends have posted on Twitter. Keep in mind, there are countless posts from other social media networks, like Facebook and Instagram, which I am not embedding here.

Lily Ray has set up a GoFundMe for the family, you can contribute over here.

Mi hermano. I prayed all day and night for 20 days but I guess it wasn’t enough. There is nothing short and sweet that I can say, because I could write entire books about you. I love you more than anything @hamletbatista. I will never forget you as long as I live. pic.twitter.com/6mIr1Khign — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) January 28, 2021

My boss, a great man, a teacher, a great coder, a father and a entrepreneur, rest in peace @hamletbatista may god bless your soul and your family https://t.co/SBEsUXykf2 — William Galán (@WilliamGalanS) January 27, 2021

If you want to help, please consider signing up for or promoting @hamletbatista’s incredible tool, @RankSense



Hamlet revolutionized SEO and poured his soul into this product.



Support his company and his vision.



DM me if you want to learn more about it. pic.twitter.com/5GxbXnb9h7 — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) January 28, 2021

We'll miss you, @hamletbatista . Thank you for sharing your love of 🐍 with us, and for helping us to become better, smarter, and more curious. May your humble & kind spirit continue to influence the world of SEO -- and beyond. https://t.co/JJC4pd1dPA — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 28, 2021

i remember starting to read this article, with a huge pinch of salt as usual, but few paragraphs into it i was convinced i need to try the method described. extremely rare that would happen for i hate python. i hate it a little less thanks to @hamletbatista https://t.co/tuebvzWP3C — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) January 28, 2021

I had the privilege to meet @HamletBatista a few times at conferences over the years. I will miss the passion and energy he brought to any room he was in. And as a fellow naturalized citizen, I can proudly say he embodied the ideal of that American dream that we shared. https://t.co/eLbhHEeT8d — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) January 28, 2021

Just awful Lily. Our condolences and love to you and everyone close to Hamlet. I feel lucky I got to know him a little bit, and so sad I didn't get more of a chance.



Hugs ❤️❤️❤️ — Rand Fishkin (@randfish) January 28, 2021

I’m devastated.@hamletbatista was the most genuine, kindest human I've ever known.



An inspiration to me & many, he made ppl realise they were capable of so much more than what they thought they could.



I feel blessed I got to be his friend.



RIP Amigo. I will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/TeOLbcVKgG — Charly Wargnier (@DataChaz) January 28, 2021

Hamlet was a wonderful person, always so full of passion and kindness. Such a leader for the industry, such a loss. https://t.co/QBkPmxPFJw — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) January 28, 2021

This breaks my heart. He was so kind, and funny and SMART! The last time we corresponded he was wearing a ventilator but was so full of energy and hope we joked how he’d still be speaking tomorrow. https://t.co/XU8EF5IKbe — nick Ξubanks #BLM (@nick_eubanks) January 28, 2021

I just heard about @hamletbatista. I am devastated. I first met him at Tech SEO Boost in 2018. He’s been a dear friend and mentor since then and opened so many doors for me. I can’t believe this. — Tyler Reardon (@TylerReardon) January 28, 2021

My heart breaks for everyone who lost a friend in him today. I didn’t know him, but knew of him, and knew many that respected and adored him. My love to all of you tonight. My heart aches for the collective loss. — Kristy Morrison (Bolsinger) (@kristy) January 28, 2021

Well now that everyone is learning of it, I can say something. Hamlet. Oh, Hamlet - good, caring, giving Hamlet. This pandemic is very bad. And unfortunately, our community is not immune. You were a shining star on earth. And now your time has come to go back to the heavens. — Alan Bleiweiss | Recently Freed Member of ANTIFA (@AlanBleiweiss) January 28, 2021

I just learned of @hamletbatista and am just gutted. Such a good person, and a wonderful pillar of the SEO community. I am blessed to have been able to share dinner and great conversation with him a year ago. Prayers and love to his family and all those close to him. — Kyle Faber (@regal_kyle) January 28, 2021

I just woke up this this terrible news. How’s is this possible. I’m shocked and unbelievably sad. I was drinking with him not so long ago at Brightonseo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



Thanks for inspiring and pushing us to do better Hamlet. May you rest in peace 😢😭😨😰😭 https://t.co/aoo6tVTs9O pic.twitter.com/rsaPIAA9vK — Suganthan Mohanadasan #💔🐍 (@Suganthanmn) January 28, 2021

I've been struggling to figure out what to say about @hamletbatista. Scrolling through SEO Twitter, it seems like so many have said it all already. It's inspiring to see just how many people he touched in our industry. May we all keep that legacy in mind. — Kelly Stanze (@KellyStanze) January 28, 2021

Very sad day. A lot of thoughts goes to your wife and family. RIP @hamletbatista. You have left a legacy that not only makes us better at SEOs, but as people. https://t.co/CB7XWkKFft — JC Chouinard (@ChouinardJC) January 28, 2021

Hamlet was the one of the kindest, sweetest humans I've ever met. I'll miss his exuberant greetings and delight in selfies. — Jairus Mitchell (@AnInternetRobot) January 28, 2021

We will miss you @hamletbatista ... thank you so much for you ever present generosity, kindness, and constant encouragement. — Jake Bohall (@jakebohall) January 28, 2021

RIP @hamletbatista. You were inspiring in so many ways to so many more people than you knew. Such a sad day. :( — Jeff Louella (@jefflouella) January 28, 2021

Just reading of @hamletbatista's passing, a genuine & kind bloke with his time and knowlege. RIP — Dean (@DeanCruddace) January 28, 2021

RIP my friend @hamletbatista ...



One of the most generous, kindest people I knew.



Always looking for ways to help, contribute, support, teach, and share your vast knowledge or whatever people needed.



Grateful for all your help, support, and friendship.



🐍🔥 https://t.co/7FzUam38qh — Elias Dabbas (@eliasdabbas) January 28, 2021

We lost a good one. Only spoke to @hamletbatista a couple of times but he - as other have said - was always so supportive and positive which is exactly what the world needs more of. RIP Brother. — Malcolm Slade ¯\(°_o)/¯ (@SEOMalc) January 28, 2021

Saddened, shocked and speechless.



I had the pleasure of meeting and hanging out with @hamletbatista last February at SMX in San Jose and kept in touch frequently since.



RIP Hamlet. https://t.co/ikufYbEHG1 — James Brockbank (@BrockbankJames) January 28, 2021

Looks like the SEO community lost one of our own.



Thoughts are with @hamletbatista's family, friends and everyone that knew him. — Shane (@shanejones) January 28, 2021

Shocked to hear the news about .@hamletbatista he was a great guy and always shared fantastic content for the SEO community. — James Norquay (@connections8) January 28, 2021

Saddened to wake up to the news of @hamletbatista. Rest in peace.



Someone who has truly inspired a generation of SEOs, gone too soon. — Hannah Butcher (@hanfbutcher) January 28, 2021

I cannot think of a kinder person that I’ve known in my 40 odd years on this earth.



Rest In Peace, Hamlet. Vaya con Dios. https://t.co/OBgnlfKZOl — lorenbaker (@lorenbaker) January 28, 2021

BIG SHOCK FOR ME



Just heard about @hamletbatista my dear friend, and remmenberd the one of the first time we talked.



Hamlet, as I wrote about you before, one of my mentors, I learned so much from you.



can't find the right words anymore...

Rest in peice friend pic.twitter.com/s4bIVYmXeT — Moshe Ma-yafit (@napo789) January 28, 2021

RIP @hamletbatista! Somebody I looked up to in the SEO Industry — Dejan Mladenovski (@DejanAuthority) January 28, 2021

Looks like a lot of my friends are in pain this morning, with the loss of @hamletbatista.



I didn't know him and can't recall ever meeting him, but he has touched a lot of people who I care about given the outpouring of love.



My sincere condolences to his family & friends. — Rhys Wynne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@rhyswynne) January 28, 2021

So sorry to see this. He was so nice the night I met you all in the city. Sending prayers to you and his family. 🙏 — Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) January 28, 2021

I am so sorry for your loss, our loss, Hamlet was one of the kindest, smartest person I have known. Heh, I recall when he was in the beginning of promoting RankSense. He was so excited. His life should be celebrated. — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) January 28, 2021

OMG! I just saw this. I'm shocked and broken. How can this be?!



Hamlet was one of the nicest people I've come across in this industry. He was always so gracious with his time and was genuinely happy to lend a hand to others.



We lost a true gem. — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) January 28, 2021

I’m so sad to hear this news. Hamlet was so kind, smart and generous. In person, he glowed.

My deepest condolences to you, his family and those who knew him best. — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) January 28, 2021

I met Hamlet during breakfast at SMX Advanced and he was so warm hearted and dedicated to the SEO community. Loved working with him on articles. Such a loss for so many. I am so sad about this. — Wendy Almeida (@wea1021) January 28, 2021

oh no, he was such a gentle and helpful guy (aside from being super smart)



😞 — Matt McGee (@mattmcgee) January 28, 2021

Again, this is just a tiny fraction of the posts on Twitter - it just shows you on a small level how much Hamlet meant to the industry. I just can't imagine how much he meant to his family and how they are doing now.

I am heart broken for his family, his wife, his children and the industry for this loss. It is so very sad but again, now he is up in heaven with the angels making them smile.

