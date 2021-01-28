The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Hamlet Batista: A Special & Talented SEO Soul

We lost a special and talented SEO soul yesterday, Hamlet Batista. Hamlet Batista was not just insanely talented in his profession, in our industry, but he was also one of the most giving, caring and loving people that our industry ever knew. And now, with the deepest sorrow, he is with the angels in heaven. He is spreading his love, his compassion, his friendship with those up in heaven. We had him in our world and in our industry and he now it is time to share him with those up in heaven.

On a personal level, I had the privilege and honor of being with Hamlet at many search conferences over the years. He spoke at many events, including events I helped manage. His only intent when speaking was about how he can help the industry grow, learn and get better. At the same time, despite his immense and over-the-top knowledge in both coding and SEO, he was always humble. Hamlet was literally above the rest in the space and never acted like it. Again, all he wanted to do was help the industry mature and advance - with literally asking nothing in return.

I sat with him one-on-one for about 12 minutes, which I will forever treasure, and spoke with him about automation in SEO - one of his many passions in the space. I felt a connection when speaking with him, which is why maybe I felt I cut him off too much in our conversation. But his passion for this space, honestly, got me energized. I will forever treasure that conversation and that it was recorded for me to watch over and over again.

It is just amazing how many people in our industry he touched. The outpour of love and respect from the industry on the news of Hamlet's passing is unbelievable. I wanted to share some, not even close to a small percentage, of what the industry and his friends have posted on Twitter. Keep in mind, there are countless posts from other social media networks, like Facebook and Instagram, which I am not embedding here.

Lily Ray has set up a GoFundMe for the family, you can contribute over here.

Again, this is just a tiny fraction of the posts on Twitter - it just shows you on a small level how much Hamlet meant to the industry. I just can't imagine how much he meant to his family and how they are doing now.

I am heart broken for his family, his wife, his children and the industry for this loss. It is so very sad but again, now he is up in heaven with the angels making them smile.

