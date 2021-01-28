Google Tests Red & White Hotel Pricing Pins

Normally when you do a search for hotels in a specific location, Google will show you a hotel search box with pricing pins in a blue background color. Google is testing variations of the colors for those pins both in red and white background colors, and maybe more.

Sergey Alakov spotted Google testing red pricing pins for the hotel map listings and posted a screen shot on Twitter:

Tim Capper posted about white pricing pins and posted a screen shot on Twitter:

This is what the normal blue pins look like:

The red ones definitely stand out, don't you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.