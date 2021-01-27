Google Mistakenly Sending Emails To Verify Sites In Search Console

Jan 27, 2021 • 12:35 pm | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google is emailing users to verify their sites in Google Search Console. The issue is that this is going to people who do not have any way of verifying those sites because they are not the site owner.

Google began sending out these marketing emails a couple of weeks ago. Those were sent out accurately. But this new batch of emails asking folks to verify their sites in Search Console seem to be a mistake.

Marie Haynes said on Twitter "I don't even recognize this site!" She added "now I see that they've missed the first 3 letters of the domain name as well." Barry Adams said on Twitter "Got three such GSC emails for domain names where the first letter of the domain is missing. Definitely a bug."

Here are some tweets about this bug:

I assume no real harm is done because it is not like they can verify the site in Search Console. But this is just a confusing bug.

Google is aware of the bug and has passed it to the right people:

The issue was that they sent it to a cut off version of domain names they do have access to. Here is more from John Mueller of Google:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

