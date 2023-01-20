Search News Buzz Video Recap: Two Google Unconfirmed Updates, Performance Max Experiments & Search Console Data Change

This week we had two unconfirmed updates from Google rollout after the helpful content, and link spam update finished. Google said quality updates could impact crawling and indexing. Google Search Console updated the performance report for product tracking. Google also updated the video indexing report for better error reporting. Google will ignore robots.txt rules if they are served with a 4xx status code. Google said publishing frequency doesnâ€™t make something spam. Googleâ€™s John Mueller spoke more about the head section. Google will not make changes to the quote for request indexing in Search Console. Google Ads is rolling out Performance Max experiments. Google Business Profiles is testing adding more details to attributes in local. Google Business Profiles has an image server bug. Google Search is testing moving the order online button to the top. Google has a check local wait times button. Google discontinued Google Posts insights. Google Maps has new posting restrictions for user-generated content. Microsoft Bing is testing topics in the search bar. Google Search dropped podcast snippets in list view. Google Search is testing perspectives and opinions. Plus, Google announced massive layoffs as I was recording - 6% of their workforce. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

