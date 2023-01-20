Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's video indexing report updated some of the errors. Google is testing moving the order online button to the top. Google also has this "join waitlist" button in local results. Google Maps posting restrictions for user generated content was announced. Google explained why they removed the affiliate spam document.

