Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console's video indexing report updated some of the errors. Google is testing moving the order online button to the top. Google also has this "join waitlist" button in local results. Google Maps posting restrictions for user generated content was announced. Google explained why they removed the affiliate spam document.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Video Indexing Report Improves Thumbnail Indexing Issues
As of January 19, 2023, Google has updated the video indexing report in Google Search Console, which now reports on thumbnail indexing issues more accurately. The result may be that you see reassignment of "Missing thumbnail" issues to more specific issue types, Google said.
- Google Search Local "Join Waitlist" Button (Not New)
The other day we reported on the newish check wait time button and now we are seeing a "join waitlist" button as well. I guess this gets you on the list to be seated at a restaurant.
- Google Search Tests Order Online Button At Top Of Snippet
Google is testing the "order online" button from the bottom of the search result snippet to the top of that snippet. I see it on the bottom, but some can see it towards the top of the snippet, above the sitelinks but under the description area.
- New Google Maps Posting Restrictions For User Generated Content (Reviews, Photos & Videos)
Google has posted a new help document for posting restrictions around user-generated content in Google Maps. This is specific to reviews, photos, and videos users may update to Google Maps. This may also include content such as ratings or Q&A topics.
- Google Explains Why The Affiliate Programs Spam Documentation Were Removed
Last October, Google revamped its Google Webmaster Guidelines into Google Search Essentials and one part of that was to consolidate the previous pages on thin content and affiliate programs into the overall documentation. Lizzi Sassman from Google explained a bit more on why this was done.
- Space Helmet Date Wall At Google Hyderabad Office
Here is a photo I spotted on Instagram at the Google Hyderabad office. I am not sure the context around why Google has this space helmet where it prints the date on the wall but it does.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Two Google Unconfirmed Updates, Performance Max Experiments & Search Console Data Change
This week we had two unconfirmed updates from Google rollout after the helpful content...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Mhhh, it might. I generally recommend not to go down the route of multiple implementations to avoid the complexity it incurrs, so if you can make your CSR more robust or inplement solid SSR, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- site moves always take time - I'd give it a few weeks to settle down, John Mueller on Mastodon
- Update: Update your Blogger blogs to Google Analytics 4, Google Blogger Community
- Wikipedia Gets a Facelift, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
