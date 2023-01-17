Google: Publishing Frequency Does Not Make Something Spam

Jan 17, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
John Mueller of Google said on Twitter that "publishing frequency alone does not make something spam." Google's algorithms don't look at the content volume as a spam signal alone.

So if you publish once a month versus 100 pieces of new content per day, that specifically doesn't mean Google sees the site as spammy or not.

Some sites publish a ton of new content daily, and others do not.

John added that "Posting every day is fine, if you have new & relevant things to post every day." But if you do not have anything to write daily, don't force it.

Here are those tweets:

A few years ago, John also said publishing frequency is not a ranking signal.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

