Google: Publishing Frequency Does Not Make Something Spam

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter that "publishing frequency alone does not make something spam." Google's algorithms don't look at the content volume as a spam signal alone.

So if you publish once a month versus 100 pieces of new content per day, that specifically doesn't mean Google sees the site as spammy or not.

Some sites publish a ton of new content daily, and others do not.

John added that "Posting every day is fine, if you have new & relevant things to post every day." But if you do not have anything to write daily, don't force it.

Here are those tweets:

Posting every day is fine, if you have new & relevant things to post every day. I can't imagine that there's news about LED lights for every day, but honestly, I'm not an expert on that topic. Publishing frequency alone does not make something spam. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) January 12, 2023

A few years ago, John also said publishing frequency is not a ranking signal.

Forum discussion at Twitter.