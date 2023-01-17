Google Local Check Wait Time Button

Google launched a few months ago a "check wait time" button for some local results in the Google search results. I guess this tells you how long you have to wait to receive service from the local business, like a restaurant.

This was spotted by Anuj Thaker who shared a couple of screenshots on Twitter, here is one:

Here are some more screenshots:

In the restaurant business profile, I have seen a new option, "check wait time."

Have you seen this before? I think Its new.



For Reference screenshot-#Localbusiness #LocalSEO

Brian also noticed this earlier:

Brian also noticed this earlier in September - still seems to be in testing as I don't see it often - not sure what triggers it

And Tim Capper said this is a few months old but no one activated it (or very few did):

Been available for months, just no one want to sign up to another 3rd party.

