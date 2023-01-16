Google Business Profile Image Server Rejected Upload Bug

Late last week, Google Business Profiles had a bug where uploading images to your business profile would fail. This was reported first by Tim Capper on Twitter on Thursday and the issue continued in through the weekend.

Here is Tim's report, but Google Business Profiles sent back numerous responses that shows its lack of understanding and thoughtfulness when it comes to customer support:

We understand your viewpoint here! Please make sure the images you are trying to update are compliant with our guidelines â†’ https://t.co/wv0TK99jlW. If the issue still occurs, please contact the direct support team â†’ https://t.co/1PlIGlviOV. Thanks! -Tim â€” Google Business Profile (@GoogleMyBiz) January 12, 2023

Anuj shared a screenshot of the error on Twitter:

Joy Hawkins added that this is pretty much happening to everyone:

Yes, this was happening to us to and tons of other people. @ColanNielsen already brought it to Google's attention. â€” Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) January 13, 2023

So if you have or had this issue, you were 100% not alone.

