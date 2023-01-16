Google Business Profile Image Server Rejected Upload Bug

Jan 16, 2023
Late last week, Google Business Profiles had a bug where uploading images to your business profile would fail. This was reported first by Tim Capper on Twitter on Thursday and the issue continued in through the weekend.

Here is Tim's report, but Google Business Profiles sent back numerous responses that shows its lack of understanding and thoughtfulness when it comes to customer support:

Anuj shared a screenshot of the error on Twitter:

Joy Hawkins added that this is pretty much happening to everyone:

So if you have or had this issue, you were 100% not alone.

Forum discussion at Twitter and Local Search Forum.

