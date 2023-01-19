Microsoft Bing Tests Topics Search Bar Refinements Like Google

Jan 19, 2023
Feather Pen Bing

Microsoft Bing is testing topics refinements options in the search bar, this is similar to what Google Search launched a few months back on desktop search.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a couple screenshots on Twitter, here is one of those screenshots:

Here are more:

I do kind of like these topics and it is neat to see Bing testing them as well.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

