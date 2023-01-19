Microsoft Bing Tests Topics Search Bar Refinements Like Google

Microsoft Bing is testing topics refinements options in the search bar, this is similar to what Google Search launched a few months back on desktop search.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a couple screenshots on Twitter, here is one of those screenshots:

Here are more:

🆕Now in Bing new test "+ Topics" . pic.twitter.com/SrDANOgkxE — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 16, 2023

I do kind of like these topics and it is neat to see Bing testing them as well.

