Search Buzz Video Recap: Google January 2020 Core Update News, Favicons & Black Ad Icons Take Over Google Search, Froogle Returns & Much More

This week Google released two big things; first was a new and big broad core update and the second was the favicons and black ad label design in the desktop search results. The Google January 2020 core update was big, launched on Monday, it was a global update that was supposedly mostly done rolling out on Thursday - but we are not too sure. Google also released a new design for the desktop search results, the favicons and black ad label on Monday as well. Google said structured data does not help you rank better. Google launched popular products in organic search, reminding me of Froogle. Google’s rich results test tool can now see embedded third party resources. Google’s unparsable structured data report has a bug this week. Google is sending out TLS notices via Search Console. Google said cookie banners are fine for search. Google said removing tag or search result pages won’t give you a ranking boost. Google said good spam reports lead to broad spam action. Google’s new GoogleBot user agent is being see more widely. Google Search is showing the wrong URL for many sites in the snippets. Microsoft Advertising is to do away with the average position metric soon as well. Google Screened Ads now can show photos. I released two new vlogs this week, do not miss them. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

