Google Screened Ads - like Google guaranteed ads - is testing showing photos of the professional. Like a head shot of who you are looking to hire to do your job or your work. Joy Hawkins posted a screen shot of this in action on Twitter.

This is for a search on [immigration attorney atlanta]. Here is the screen shot:

Here is what I currently see, without the photos:

Having a photo probably helps with CTR and conversions.

Forum discussion at Twitter.