Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google January 2020 Core Update News, Favicons & Black Ad Icons Take Over Google Search, Froogle Returns & Much More
    This week Google released two big things; first was a new and big broad core update and the second was the favicons and black ad label design in the desktop search results. The Google January 2020 core update was big, launched on Monday, it was a global update...
  • SEOs Share Impact Of The Google January 2020 Core Update
    Yesterday, I asked on Twitter for SEOs to share charts and data on how the Google January 2020 core update had an impact on their web sites or client sites. Here are some of the responses I have received.
  • Google: January 2020 Core Update Mostly Done Rolling Out But Is It?
    Google has said that the January 2020 core update is "mostly done" when I and others asked if it was done rolling out. Google said "the update is mostly done, though as with any core update, it may take to two weeks to fully complete." But is it?
  • Google Once Again Says Structured Data Does Not Impact Ranking
    Google, once again, had to say structured data does not impact ranking in web search. But this time Google had to say it because their structured data warnings in Google Search Console were confusing to understand and came off like bad structured data can result in a ranking drop.
  • Google: Good Spam Reports Can Lead To Broad Spam Action
    Danny Sullivan from Google responded to complaints about spam in Google search asking the user to report the spam using the form. The user complained and Danny responded that good spam reports often lead to "a deep dive to understand networks and take broad action." He added spam "reports to help."
  • Google Search Showing Wrong URL In Snippets
    Google is now showing the incorrect URL in the snippets. It isn't a massive problem because when you click on the result, it takes you to the correct place. But Google is placing a www on the URL when it is not there. For example, a search for [harwoods] shows harwoods.www.uk.com as the URL when it is really www.harwoods.uk.com.
  • Google Has Evacuation Vests
    This photo was taken at the Google Mountain View office, the GooglePlex. There is a sign hanging for evacuation vests. Yes. Might be a joke or might not. But I guess you never know if a code release

