Google: Good Spam Reports Can Lead To Broad Spam Action

Jan 17, 2020 • 7:40 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Danny Sullivan from Google responded to complaints about spam in Google search asking the user to report the spam using the form. The user complained and Danny responded that good spam reports often lead to "a deep dive to understand networks and take broad action." He added spam "reports to help."

Here are those tweets:

Google has always said they read spam reports and we've seen the actions Google has taken over the years on these reports.

So while it might take time for Google to act, espesially for more broad spam challenges, Google does act eventually.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

