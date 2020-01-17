Google Search Showing Wrong URL In Snippets

Google is now showing the incorrect URL in the snippets. It isn't a massive problem because when you click on the result, it takes you to the correct place. But Google is placing a www on the URL when it is not there. For example, a search for [harwoods] shows harwoods.www.uk.com as the URL when it is really www.harwoods.uk.com.

Going to harwoods.www.uk.com does not work but going to www.harwoods.uk.com does work.

Here is another example:

Google's John Mueller said the Google search team is aware of the issue and working on a fix:

Thanks! The team is aware of this issue and working to resolve it. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 17, 2020

Here are more examples of the issue:

Hopefully it will be resolved soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.