Google Search Showing Wrong URL In Snippets

Jan 17, 2020 • 7:17 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is now showing the incorrect URL in the snippets. It isn't a massive problem because when you click on the result, it takes you to the correct place. But Google is placing a www on the URL when it is not there. For example, a search for [harwoods] shows harwoods.www.uk.com as the URL when it is really www.harwoods.uk.com.

Going to harwoods.www.uk.com does not work but going to www.harwoods.uk.com does work.

Here is another example:

Google's John Mueller said the Google search team is aware of the issue and working on a fix:

Here are more examples of the issue:

Hopefully it will be resolved soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

