Google: We Do Core Search Updates 2-4 Times Per Year; With Many Smaller Updates

Danny Sullivan from Google again said that while Google makes changes in search "each day" the broad core algorithm updates only happen two to four times per year. He said on Twitter "we do make small changes each day to search. It's a continual process of improvement. Our core updates only happen 2-4 times per year."

Here are those tweets:

Yes, we do make small changes each day to search. It's a continual process of improvement. Our core updates only happen 2-4 times per year. As for your logo, I see it fine. Desktop logos are still rolling out. If you see it on mobile, you'll eventually see it on desktop. pic.twitter.com/uah7ZppHwH — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) January 14, 2020

Now this is not new, but 2-4 times per year is less than the several times per year that Danny Sullivan said back in March 2019. Here is where Danny said that:

We do some type of focused update nearly daily. A broad core algorithm update happens several times per year. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) March 12, 2018

So far, Google has done these pretty much on a quarterly basis, so like four times per year but maybe Google is going to be doing them less often in 2020? I guess several and 2-4 are the same...

Just to be clear, Danny added there is no change expected:

There's no change. I meant in both ways I've said this that we do a few core updates per year. More than one; not hundreds. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) January 15, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.