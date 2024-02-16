For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week, we covered another unconfirmed Google search ranking update that hit on February 14th and 15th. Google has some bugs or changes that really hurt recipe bloggers big time right before the Super Bowl. Google’s featured snippets disappeared for a couple of hours on Thursday. Google’s local pack and map search results stopped working for a couple of hours on Wednesday. Google spoke about timing to recover from a helpful content update. Google said not all sites that think they were hit by the helpful content update were. Google said EEAT isn’t a factor that factors into other ranking factors. Google said it will clarify the use of AI content in search at some point. Google has updated its canonical documentation. Google said your rankings won’t return by disavowing toxic links. Google Search C console launched a new interface for its filters and box overlays. Google Search Console has no plans for a mobile app. Google launched some new DMA rich results, aggregator units, refinement chips and flight results. Google is testing new hotel search pack layouts. Google top stories have new stories since you last searched. Google is testing animated highlighted texts for featured snippets. Google is testing removing the side carousel cards in SGE. Google Maps said it blocked 45% more fake reviews with a new spam-fighting algorithm. Google Ads fully launched generative AI for ACAs in English in the US and UK. Google is rolling out new branded Local Service Ads with controversy. Google has new partner performance guide emails. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

