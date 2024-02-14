Google Search Console Has No Immediate Plans For A Mobile App

Feb 14, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Mobile App Alerts

It seems Google has no plans to build a mobile app for Search Console in the near future. John Mueller of Google was asked about the possibility and he responded on LinkedIn, "I don't see this happening again anytime soon."

The question asked was by Hans Petter Blindheim, who wrote:

John Mueller and/or Gary Illyes it would be very awesome to have Google Search Console available as an app where you could set up notifications when Google e.g. comes across a lot of errors or issues.

John Mueller replied:

I don't see this happening again anytime soon - I'd work more to set up email filters / rules so that the issues which you care about are flagged more visibly to you. I do this when people email me with specific words in the subject line - perhaps there's something you could set up for the issues / sites which you specifically care about.

John later added:

Any time-critical issues are going to be on a tiny number of URLs, and sites generally use the same templates / BE's across large parts, so you would unlikely gain anything significant from tracking more than a handful of URLs, likely the homepage is enough. If you want to get more, use a staging site & test it automatically, or use presubmit tests.

Bing Webmaster Tools kind of has an Android app, well, it is a bit of a fake but it kind of works. I mean, they used some quick way to convert the mobile version of their site into an Android app.

This site has native iOS and Android apps, we have since 2015 and I do send out alerts (rarely) for big events, like big updates and such. But a content app is a lot easier...

In any event, do you want Google to build a native app for Search Console? Seems like most of you do but many said they do not want it before other priorities:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Maps Blocked 45% More Fake Reviews In 2023 With New Algorithm

Feb 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Console Has No Immediate Plans For A Mobile App

Feb 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Partners Performance Guide - Email Series

Feb 14, 2024 - 7:15 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Disabling Third-Party Ordering Providers

Feb 14, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2024

Feb 13, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: EEAT Isn't A Ranking Factor Nor A Thing That Factors Into Other Factors

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Partners Performance Guide - Email Series
Next Story: Google Maps Blocked 45% More Fake Reviews In 2023 With New Algorithm

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.