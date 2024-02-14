It seems Google has no plans to build a mobile app for Search Console in the near future. John Mueller of Google was asked about the possibility and he responded on LinkedIn, "I don't see this happening again anytime soon."

The question asked was by Hans Petter Blindheim, who wrote:

John Mueller and/or Gary Illyes it would be very awesome to have Google Search Console available as an app where you could set up notifications when Google e.g. comes across a lot of errors or issues.

John Mueller replied:

I don't see this happening again anytime soon - I'd work more to set up email filters / rules so that the issues which you care about are flagged more visibly to you. I do this when people email me with specific words in the subject line - perhaps there's something you could set up for the issues / sites which you specifically care about.

John later added:

Any time-critical issues are going to be on a tiny number of URLs, and sites generally use the same templates / BE's across large parts, so you would unlikely gain anything significant from tracking more than a handful of URLs, likely the homepage is enough. If you want to get more, use a staging site & test it automatically, or use presubmit tests.

Bing Webmaster Tools kind of has an Android app, well, it is a bit of a fake but it kind of works. I mean, they used some quick way to convert the mobile version of their site into an Android app.

This site has native iOS and Android apps, we have since 2015 and I do send out alerts (rarely) for big events, like big updates and such. But a content app is a lot easier...

In any event, do you want Google to build a native app for Search Console? Seems like most of you do but many said they do not want it before other priorities:

Do you want native iOS and Android apps for Google Search Console? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 11, 2024

