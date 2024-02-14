Google Partners Performance Guide - Email Series

Feb 14, 2024
Agency Workers Google Logo

The Google Ads team is sending out a new email series that promises "customized" steps you can take to "optimize your clients' Google Ads campaigns." Google says these emails will provide recommendations, save you time and provide direct links to take action.

Several Google Ads Partners already received the email, the screenshot below of this email is from Chris Ridley who posted it on X. The email reads:

Welcome to the Partners Performance Guide

A new Google Partners benefit to help you succeed with Google Ads.

We're excited to share this new email series, designed to help partners like you take steps to optimize your clients' Google Ads campaigns.

Each email will be customized based on your client's account setup, along with how our recommended solution can improve campaign performance.

Get recommendations to succeed with Google Ads: We'll introduce you to optimization suggestions and best practices for Google Ads campaigns, and how to get started.

Save time in managing multiple clients: The series will display a list of your clients who could benefit from the optimization recommendation, so you don't have to review each account.

Take action with direct links: Each client listed is linked directly to their Google Ads account, with detailed next steps so you can take prompt action and demonstrate your expertise.

We look forward to helping you make 2024 the best year with Google Ads for your clients!

Thanks for being a great partner, The Google Partners team

Here is a screenshot:

Google Partner Performance Guide

PPCers are skeptical that these emails will provide useful and helpful advice, here is some of the reactions to this:

Nicola Aguius has some more details on this email at Search Engine Land.

Forum discussion at X.

 

