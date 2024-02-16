Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2024

Feb 16, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says again, what Google wants to rank well in search is what users like, so do what users like. Google's right to be forgotten take down notices no longer share specific details. Here is how some SEOs use the link data within Google Search Console. Google virtual try-on has model height. Google is testing left aligned logos in the knowledge panel. Plus I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Update, Recipe Blogs Drop, Google Hits Reviews &amp; More SEO, PPC and Local - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2024

Feb 16, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Update, Recipe Blogs Drop, Google Hits Reviews & More SEO, PPC and Local

Feb 16, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Google Search Wants What Your Website Users Want

Feb 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Removed Details From Right To Be Forgotten EU Takedown Notices

Feb 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Virtual Try-On Models Now Displays Model Height

Feb 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

How SEOs Use Google Search Console Link Data

Feb 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Update, Recipe Blogs Drop, Google Hits Reviews & More SEO, PPC and Local

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.