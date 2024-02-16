Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says again, what Google wants to rank well in search is what users like, so do what users like. Google's right to be forgotten take down notices no longer share specific details. Here is how some SEOs use the link data within Google Search Console. Google virtual try-on has model height. Google is testing left aligned logos in the knowledge panel. Plus I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.