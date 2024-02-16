Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says again, what Google wants to rank well in search is what users like, so do what users like. Google's right to be forgotten take down notices no longer share specific details. Here is how some SEOs use the link data within Google Search Console. Google virtual try-on has model height. Google is testing left aligned logos in the knowledge panel. Plus I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Update, Recipe Blogs Drop, Google Hits Reviews & More SEO, PPC and Local
This week, we covered another unconfirmed Google search ranking update that hit on February 14th and 15th. Google has some bugs or changes that really hurt recipe bloggers big time right before the Super Bowl. Google's featured snippets disappeared for a couple of hours...
-
Google: Google Search Wants What Your Website Users Want
Google's Danny Sullivan said it again, when it comes to what you do on your website, Google Search wants what your users want. Sullivan wrote, "Virtually everything someone asks about what Google wants, the touchstone is "Is this what your reader / audience wants?" Because that is what Google wants. "
-
How SEOs Use Google Search Console Link Data
How do you use the link data within Google Search Console? That is what John Mueller of Google asked earlier this month, and he got a nice list of uses for the link data within the Search Console.
-
Google Removed Details From Right To Be Forgotten EU Takedown Notices
Google has updated its right to be forgotten EU takedown notices and details to not show the specific URLs and to stop notifying publishers of these requests. This is a big change from how these initially worked back in 2014.
-
Google Search Virtual Try-On Models Now Displays Model Height
In June, Google introduced virtual try-on models to some clothing
-
Google Tests Left Aligned Logo In Knowledge Panel
Google seems to be testing aligning the logo to the left in some knowledge panels within the search results. Typically the logo would show up on the right top corner, but now Google is testing the logo at the left top corner.
-
Google Colored Latte Pattern
Here is a latte made at the Google office, it has the Google colors and a tree pattern. I recently found this on Instagram but it is actually from over six years ago.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Also, I'm seeing a new SGE test with more links in the SGE answer. We have seen tests like this in the past, but it just showed up this AM for me. The dashed links say, "More about {topic...}" when you hover over them or click them., Glenn Gabe on X
- Good thing we are working for our users :-) As long as they are happy and can tell the difference..., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Impacted the HCU? There seems to be a bit of confusion about if the helpful content update can impact Discover visibility. YES, IT CAN. Google even included that in their documentation about the HCU (see below). And here's a good example... Site flatlined, Glenn Gabe on X
- Launching our new series: How Search Works! Join @methode from Google's Search team as he demystifies the world of Google Search. Subscribe on YouTube to never miss an episode! → https://t.co/mKiDLczoOS #GoogleSear, Google Search Central on X
- Microsoft Bing might be putting a special spotlight on software and apps in their SERPs: a potentially new element is displaying buttons for download or install., Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon
- Tip: use unique and descriptive HTML title tag, and relevant META description that summarizes your main content, and HTML5 semantic elements as main to help detect your webpage primary content: This maximizes the c, Fabrice Canel on X
- Welcome back, today we’re going to wrap up what we’ve covered so far this week ahead of strengthened user consent policy enforcement starting in March., AdsLiaison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta apologizes after ad error causes campaigns to overspend by ‘thousands’
- TikTok Creative Assistant now available in Adobe Express
- Meta advertisers can avoid 30% Apple service charge for boosted posts
- Google hits back at report criticizing the Privacy Sandbox
- How to hire an SEO agency: The definitive guide
- Report: OpenAI working on web search product
- 6 areas to address before increasing B2B paid media investment
- Google’s new search experiences in the European Economic Area
- Featured snippets disappear from the Google search results
- Driving lead generation with paid media: What’s new and what’s next
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google Boosts Paris's Ambition To Become Europe's AI Epicentre, Barron's
- No, Sam Altman Isn’t Raising Trillions of Dollars For Chips, The Information
- Alphabet Drops After Report OpenAI Developing Search Product, Yahoo Finance
- FTC Wants to Penalize Companies for Use of AI in Impersonation, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Here Comes the Flood of AI-Generated Clickbait, Wired
- March Content Ideas for Blog Posts, Videos, & More, WordStream
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps offers an inside look at Allegiant Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, 9to5Mac
- Google Is Making a Map of Methane Leaks for the Whole World to See, Business Insider
- Google Maps could soon show Plug and Charge locations (APK teardown), Android Authority
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant is a mess, but is Gemini really the answer?, Android Police
- How Google Assistant Driving Mode works without app launcher, 9to5Google
- Introducing Gemini 1.5, Google's next-generation AI model, Google Blog
- This German nonprofit is building an open voice assistant that anyone can use, TechCrunch
SEO
- Google SEO: Best Practices to Help with Search Ranking, Semrush
- SEO Leads: 12 Ways to Earn More SEO Clients, Semrush
- The Importance of Topical Authority to SEO in 2024, JumpFly
- The SEO checklist for beginners, Yoast
- TikTok SEO: The Ultimate Guide + Tips to Boost Your Reach, Backlinko
PPC
- 'Many misunderstandings and inaccuracies': Google issues retort to critical Privacy Sandbox report, Digiday
- Deprecation of Display & Video 360 API v2, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google bats back at IAB Tech Lab’s Privacy Sandbox takedown, Marketing Dive
- Google to repay advertisers with credits after overcharging glitch, Ad Age
Other Search
- Apple’s AI Plans: GitHub Copilot Rival for Developers, Tool for Testing Apps, Bloomberg
- OpenAI Search, Reddit Overexposed, 'Clarifying' AI Content Policy, Near Media
- We tested Google’s Gemini chatbot — here’s how it performed, TechCrunch
