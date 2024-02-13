Google announced that the use of generative AI for automatically created assets (ACA) is now fully live for the English language in the US and UK. Google initially announced AI use for ACA back at its Google Marketing Live event in May 2023, and now it is fully live.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, posted on X, "A quick update on automatically created assets (ACA), the use of generative AI in ACA is now fully rolled out for all English language advertisers in the US and UK."

"Generative AI is used to improve the relevancy of assets to the search query and predicted performance of your Search ads -- in Search and PMax campaigns," she added.

The example Google provided back in May was a search for "skin care for dry sensitive skin." "AI can use content from your landing page and existing ads to create a new headline that aligns even more closely with the query, such as “Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin.” This helps you improve ad relevance while staying true to your brand," Google said.

Ginny Marvin posted a number of "reminders" about AI and ACA:

It's a campaign level setting option

Assets are based on your landing page, existing ad & keywords in the ad group -- Be sure your site is up-to-date & accurate when using ACA

You can see performance reporting & remove any assets you no longer want

ACA is meant to supplement -- not replace -- your existing headlines and descriptions

She said there are more details in in this help document.

Forum discussion at X.