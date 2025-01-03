Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google New Years Ranking Volatility, 2024 Algorithm Updates, Gemini In 2025 & More

It's the new year and why should that mean that Google Search calm down at all, in fact, it has been heated all holiday season, through New Years. I posted the 2024 Google algorithm update infographic. I also posted the January 2025 Google webmaster report, what an insane month. Google wants to scale Gemini to consumers in 2025, in a big way. Google Search Console screenshot tool is what Googlebot sees. Google is testing a new AI Overviews animation. Google is testing AI-generated things to know. Google Local has places people are talking about section. Google what people are saying creature has expandable carousels. Google Ads asset library now lets you edit images with AI. Google Ads has leads from messages beta. Google Ads has new find related products and services. Google and Bing's teams were active during the New Year. I posted the most commented-on articles in 2024 and the top contributors of 2024 to the Search Engine Roundtable. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

