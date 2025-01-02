Google Ads Leads From Messages Beta Conversion Goals

Jan 2, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Messages

Google Ads has a new conversion goal that is in beta named "leads from messages." Conversion goals labeled as account default will use data from all of your campaigns to improve your bid strategy and campaign performance, even if they don't seem directly related to sales, Google says.

Arpan Banerjee posted a screenshot of this on X and wrote, "Google recommends to add "Leads from messages" as a conversion goal when setting up a new campaign."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Leads From Messages Conversion Goals

Is this new?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2025

Jan 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

January 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Jan 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Screenshot Is What Google Search Sees

Jan 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Local: Places People Are Talking About

Jan 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Edit Images With AI In Google Ads Asset Library

Jan 2, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Leads From Messages Beta Conversion Goals

Jan 2, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Massive Google Game Controller
Next Story: Edit Images With AI In Google Ads Asset Library

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.