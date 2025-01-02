Google Ads Leads From Messages Conversion Goals

Google Ads has a new conversion goal that is in beta named "leads from messages." Conversion goals labeled as account default will use data from all of your campaigns to improve your bid strategy and campaign performance, even if they don't seem directly related to sales, Google says.

Arpan Banerjee posted a screenshot of this on X and wrote, "Google recommends to add "Leads from messages" as a conversion goal when setting up a new campaign."

Here is his screenshot:

Is this new?

