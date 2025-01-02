Google Ads launched a new beta to let you edit existing images in your Google Ads asset library. This was previously in Product Studio but according to Menachem Ani, a Google Ads professional, this is new to the Google Ads asset library.
Menachem Ani shared some screenshots of this feature on X and told me it was new - here are those screenshots:
When you are on an image, the action here lets you copy that image and edit it with AI:
Then the actions that the AI can take include replace background, erase object, add new object, replace object, expand image and adjust color:
Forum discussion at X.
Also, if you're using Google Ads Editor AI to generate a business logo; let's slow down. https://t.co/3xH6XOXrxH pic.twitter.com/dmKQRKSDjy— Greg (@PPCGreg) January 2, 2025