Edit Images With AI In Google Ads Asset Library

Jan 2, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Google Ads

Google Robot Paint

Google Ads launched a new beta to let you edit existing images in your Google Ads asset library. This was previously in Product Studio but according to Menachem Ani, a Google Ads professional, this is new to the Google Ads asset library.

Menachem Ani shared some screenshots of this feature on X and told me it was new - here are those screenshots:

When you are on an image, the action here lets you copy that image and edit it with AI:

Google Ads Image Edit Ai

Then the actions that the AI can take include replace background, erase object, add new object, replace object, expand image and adjust color:

Google Ads Image Edit Ais

Forum discussion at X.

 

