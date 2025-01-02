Google Ads launched a new beta to let you edit existing images in your Google Ads asset library. This was previously in Product Studio but according to Menachem Ani, a Google Ads professional, this is new to the Google Ads asset library.

Menachem Ani shared some screenshots of this feature on X and told me it was new - here are those screenshots:

When you are on an image, the action here lets you copy that image and edit it with AI:

Then the actions that the AI can take include replace background, erase object, add new object, replace object, expand image and adjust color:

