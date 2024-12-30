Google is now testing titled sponsored search ads in the Google Search results with "Find related products & services." And as you guessed it, those buttons lead to more search results with more ads to click on.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - here is one of them:

This reminds me of, but is not the same as, when Google added a more sponsored results button - that is if you want to just see more ads in Google Search.

Here are more screenshots:

Noticed a new Google test – 'Find related products & services' ad blocks appearing mid-SERP. Instead of promoting websites directly, these ads trigger a new query. pic.twitter.com/fkvM17m7HJ — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 26, 2024

