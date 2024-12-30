Google Search Ads Titled Find Related Products & Services

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:21 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Woman Working Computer

Google is now testing titled sponsored search ads in the Google Search results with "Find related products & services." And as you guessed it, those buttons lead to more search results with more ads to click on.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - here is one of them:

Google Ads Find Related Products Services

This reminds me of, but is not the same as, when Google added a more sponsored results button - that is if you want to just see more ads in Google Search.

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Tests AI Generated Things to Know

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google: Scaling Gemini For Consumers Biggest Focus Of 2025

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Bug? Google Knowledge Panel Images Opening Full Screen.

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Search Ads Titled Find Related Products & Services

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Testing AI Overview Rendering Animation

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2024

Dec 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Testing AI Overview Rendering Animation
Next Story: Bug? Google Knowledge Panel Images Opening Full Screen.

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.