Every year I report on how some Google representatives are active within the SEO communities, offering SEO support and encouragement of sorts, to the SEO community. This year is no different and we have numerous Googlers and Microsoft Bing representatives active on New Years Eve and New Years Day (the day is not over) online and active in the SEO communities.

One individual has been doing this every New Year for like 17 years now. John Mueller from Google has a tradition of helping webmasters both on New Years and Christmas. He did new years 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, the 2019 also, and has done it year after year prior to that. He did it Christmas too in 2024, 2023, 2022, then in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

I can't cite all the places various Googlers who work on Search posted, but they include John Mueller, Gary Illyes, Martin Splitt and others. Plus, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing also posted.

Here are some of those that I am allowed to embed:

Here are some I cannot embed, but they are:

And many more...

Normally John posts on Reddit and the webmaster forums, but I don't see those yet, but it is still early.

Happy New Year and 2025 to all - I suspect this will be a super interesting year!