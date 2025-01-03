We've seen various flavors of the what people are saying sections in the search results before including short videos. We've even see Google use AI to return results within them. But it seems this expandable carousel format is live in the mobile Google search results now.

Both Sachin Patel on X and Vijay Chauhan on X prompted me to check if this new expandable carousel format of What People Are Saying is live and it seems so.

Here is a screenshot from my phone showing this feature:

Here are some videos of this in action from them:

Google is testing a new "What people are saying" design on mobile. @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/LYrzgXKjBO — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 30, 2024

@rustybrick, can you replicate this new testing in U.S. mobile search results?



I've noticed it is showing up for lots of related queries now, so it looks like Google might've rolled it out last week.#SEO #Google https://t.co/3vNyfQOZ9z pic.twitter.com/KiKop9qivs — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) December 30, 2024

I am not sure how much I like this or not...

