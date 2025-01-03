Google What People Are Saying Expandable Carousels

We've seen various flavors of the what people are saying sections in the search results before including short videos. We've even see Google use AI to return results within them. But it seems this expandable carousel format is live in the mobile Google search results now.

Both Sachin Patel on X and Vijay Chauhan on X prompted me to check if this new expandable carousel format of What People Are Saying is live and it seems so.

Here is a screenshot from my phone showing this feature:

Google What People Are Saying Expand Carousel

Here are some videos of this in action from them:

I am not sure how much I like this or not...

Forum discussion at X and X.

 

