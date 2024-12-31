Here are the most popular articles on the Search Engine Roundtable by number of comments. In other words, these are the articles with the highest number of comments posted in 2024.

We did this last year, you can see the 2023 edition here.

In 2024, we had over 43,500 comments on the blog posts on this site, which is up from 21,000 in 2023, so over double.

Here are the stories published in 2024 sorted by most commented on - if you want to see my year-end recap with our top stories, that was posted in my 21 year recap piece, so check that out.

You can see a theme here - there was hope with the March 2024 core update but as time went on and on, the comments started to drop and drop over time as creators began losing hope (and running out of money to write content that doesn't get traffic).

I wish I had an easy way to see top contributors by name - but those who care, know who they are already.

For the top stories, in terms of traffic, see this story.

Thanks to all those who have commented and tried to keep it clean and professional. I thought 2023 was insane with Google updates, 2024 was a bit more wild but that being said, we are expecting even more in 2025.

