Here are the most popular articles on the Search Engine Roundtable by number of comments. In other words, these are the articles with the highest number of comments posted in 2024.
We did this last year, you can see the 2023 edition here.
In 2024, we had over 43,500 comments on the blog posts on this site, which is up from 21,000 in 2023, so over double.
Here are the stories published in 2024 sorted by most commented on - if you want to see my year-end recap with our top stories, that was posted in my 21 year recap piece, so check that out.
- Google March 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - It's A Big Core Update with 1,245 comments
- 29 Days In The Google March 2024 Core Update Is Still Rolling Out with 914 comments
- Google March 2024 Core/Spam Update Early Reversals (It's Far From Done...) with 841 comments
- Google: Wait Until The August Core Update Is Complete To See Effects with 702 comments
- Google March 2024 Core & Spam Update Movement Today with 699 comments
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 9th with 692 comments
- Deepening Google Core Ranking Volatility Hits Yesterday & Today with 687 comments
- Early Signs: Google Search Ranking Update On February 28 & 29th with 666 comments
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - July 23rd with 616 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Still Heated A Week After Core Update with 600 comments
- Mid-Week Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility January 9th & 10th with 593 comments
- New Google March 2024 Core Update Ranking Volatility with 559 comments
- Google August 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - Will Small Sites Rank Again? with 541 comments
- Google Urges Patience As The March 2024 Core Update Continues To Rollout with 508 comments
- Google March 2024 Core Update Finished April 19th (A Week Ago) with 533 comments
You can see a theme here - there was hope with the March 2024 core update but as time went on and on, the comments started to drop and drop over time as creators began losing hope (and running out of money to write content that doesn't get traffic).
I wish I had an easy way to see top contributors by name - but those who care, know who they are already.
Thanks to all those who have commented and tried to keep it clean and professional. I thought 2023 was insane with Google updates, 2024 was a bit more wild but that being said, we are expecting even more in 2025.