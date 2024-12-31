The Search Engine Roundtable is made up of what you, the search community, are talking about. What are you, the search community, noticing in the search results, whether it be ranking changes, user interface changes, or beyond. As you all know, I source a lot of forums and social media threads for the stories that I write on this site. Without the amazing individuals that make up the search industry, this site would not exist. In fact, when I started this site over 21 years ago, its purpose was to cover what the community is buzzing about, and this site remains true to that today.

Here are the 2023 top contributors from last year, here are the 2022 top contributors story and I figured I'd do it again this year. So I dug through the stories in the past year and checked the most cited X/Twitter handles in my stories for the 2024 year. This is in addition to my look back in my 21 year anniversary story - read that if you missed it.

Here are the top cited X handles from this site:

@glenngabe - 250 times

@adsliaison - 167 times

@searchliaison - 131 times

@b4k_khushal - 130 times

@johnmu - 109 times

@gaganghotra_ - 109 times

@shemiadhikarath - 101 times

@lilyraynyc - 79 times

@serpalerts - 68 times

@googlesearchc - 67 times

@anthonyhigman - 62 times

@mparakhin - 43 times

@thomaseccel - 43 times

@sachupatel53124 - 42 times

@brodieseo - 42 times

@facan - 40 times

@saadalikhan1994 - 34 times

@aleyda - 33 times

@claudiatomina - 31 times

@ppcgreg - 30 times

@joyannehawkins - 30 times

@mblumenthal - 22 times

@vijaychauhanseo - 22 times

@danielwaisberg - 21 times

@marie_haynes - 21 times

@mordyoberstein - 19 times

@gsterling - 19 times

I'll give some honorable mentions to @lluc_seo, @menachemani, @cyrusshepard, @mikeryanretail, @n8louis, @ipullrank, @jordirib1, @thesocialdude and thousands of more.

Note, this site has cited over 1,650 distinct X handles in our stories in 2024. This has changed from year to year and I need to also start calculating referencing the community on Bluesky, Mastodon, LinkedIn and other platforms, but for now, X is the easiest.

Thank you to the search industry/community for making this site possible.

If you like the trophy and you are on this list, feel free to use the image above on your site and link to here (if you want).

