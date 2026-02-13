Google Ads Recommended Experiments

Google Ads now has a new recommended experiments box in the Experiments page. This should offer you customized and personalized recommendations that Google Ads thinks you should try based on your account setup and performance data.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted more details on PPC News Feed. Hana shared this screenshot of the recommended experiments box:

Recommended Experiments

"Each recommendation comes with a preconfigured setup you can apply immediately or customize as needed. This helps advertisers launch tests faster without starting from scratch," she added.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

