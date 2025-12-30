Google has removed the visit website button from the first screen of the Google Maps hotel results. Instead, you first need to click on the "Check availability" to get to the visit website button.

Brad Brewer, who is a hotel SEO expert, said on X that Google replaced the website button with a nearby button. I don't personally track the Google Maps hotel results closely, but I trust Brad.

Brad wrote, "“Website” button on the Google Business Profile is being replaced with “Nearby.” Instead of sending travelers directly to your official site, Google is keeping users inside Maps, steering attention toward other Sponsored listings and partners. This experiment could further limit direct traffic from Google Business Profiles — especially for hotels that rely on Maps discovery."

I see what he sees, here is that screenshot:

When you click on the availability button, you are then presented with the visit website links but not until then.

Here is Brad's post:

“Website” button on the Google Business Profile is being replaced with “Nearby.” Instead of sending travelers directly to your official site, @Google is keeping users inside Maps, steering attention toward other Sponsored listings and partners.



This experiment could further… pic.twitter.com/eeygzWpS0e — Brad Brewer (@Brad_Brewer) November 11, 2025

