Google Maps Hotel Results Drop Visit Website Button

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Hotels

Google has removed the visit website button from the first screen of the Google Maps hotel results. Instead, you first need to click on the "Check availability" to get to the visit website button.

Brad Brewer, who is a hotel SEO expert, said on X that Google replaced the website button with a nearby button. I don't personally track the Google Maps hotel results closely, but I trust Brad.

Brad wrote, "“Website” button on the Google Business Profile is being replaced with “Nearby.” Instead of sending travelers directly to your official site, Google is keeping users inside Maps, steering attention toward other Sponsored listings and partners. This experiment could further limit direct traffic from Google Business Profiles — especially for hotels that rely on Maps discovery."

I see what he sees, here is that screenshot:

Google Maps Hotel Listing

When you click on the availability button, you are then presented with the visit website links but not until then.

Here is Brad's post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Merchant Panel With Delivery, Return & Payment Options Carousel

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Hotel Results Drop Visit Website Button

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising With All Accounts Tab

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

Google December 2025 Core Update Has Finished Rolling Out

Dec 29, 2025 - 2:10 pm
Search News

The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Andy Drinkwater - Experience & Friendly SEO

Dec 29, 2025 - 12:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2025

Dec 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Microsoft Advertising With All Accounts Tab
Next Story: Google Merchant Panel With Delivery, Return & Payment Options Carousel

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.