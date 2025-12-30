Google Merchant Panel With Delivery, Return & Payment Options Carousel

Google Ship

Google Search is showing a carousel in the merchant / retailer panel that lets you scroll through the merchant's delivery, return and payment options. This information has been in the Google Search results for a while, but this carousel feels new to me - is it?

Here is a screenshot of the details I am referring to:

Google Store Panel Carousel Ship Options

When you click on them, some open up a dialog, like the payment options and some go to the retailers help page, like the return policy link in this example:

Google Store Panel Carousel Ship Options Click

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Store Panel Carousel Ship Options Click

Is this new? Probably not?

Forum discussion at X.

 

