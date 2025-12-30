Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google December 2025 core update is done rolling out, I got all the details for you. The Google Frankenstein AI-generated recipe results are a horror, absolute horror. Bing is testing expanding people also ask. Google Search merchant panels have some more details, maybe. Google Maps hotel results drop the website button. Microsoft Advertising has an all accounts tab. And the industry is morning the loss of Andy Drinkwater.

