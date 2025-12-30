Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google December 2025 core update is done rolling out, I got all the details for you. The Google Frankenstein AI-generated recipe results are a horror, absolute horror. Bing is testing expanding people also ask. Google Search merchant panels have some more details, maybe. Google Maps hotel results drop the website button. Microsoft Advertising has an all accounts tab. And the industry is morning the loss of Andy Drinkwater.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google December 2025 Core Update Has Finished Rolling Out
Google's December 2025 core update is now done rolling out, it took 18 days and 2 hours to complete. The core update started on December 11, 2025 at around 12:25 pm ET and ended on December 29, 2025 at around 2:05 pm ET...
-
Google's AI Frankenstein Recipes Are A Horror
Adam and Joanne Gallagher from the food recipe blog, Inspired Taste, has been documenting a lot of really painful and shameful tactics Google is using for its AI responses to some recipes. Adam calls its Google's AI Frankenstein recipes...
-
Bing Tests Expanding People Also Ask
Microsoft Bing is testing loading more people also ask options as you click on them. This is something Google has done for a long time now....
-
Google Merchant Panel With Delivery, Return & Payment Options Carousel
Google Search is showing a carousel in the merchant / retailer panel that lets you scroll through the merchant's delivery, return and payment options. This information has been in the Google Search results for a while, but this carousel feels new to me - is it?...
-
Google Maps Hotel Results Drop Visit Website Button
Google has removed the visit website button from the first screen of the Google Maps hotel results. Instead, you first need to click on the "Check availability" to get to the visit website button....
-
Microsoft Advertising With All Accounts Tab
Microsoft made a small update to the Microsoft Advertising console where there is now an "All accounts" tab. This lets you see all your accounts in one place with quick access to account summaries, recommendations and more...
-
The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Andy Drinkwater - Experience & Friendly SEO
I am sad to report the passing of Andy Drinkwater, a super-experienced SEO and a friend to the search marketing industry. Andy was a UK-based SEO who loved educating his industry by contributing content and attending local events.
-
Giraffe Named Google Kissing A Googler
Here is a photo of a giraffe named Google actually kissing or maybe licking the face of a Googler. Paige Bailey who works on the Google DeepMind team shared the photo of her getting kissed by this giraffe on X...
Other Great Search Threads:
- New Hidden Opted Into Settings In Google Ads Locations Manager!!! Just Clocked New Hidden Settings In The Google Ads Location Manager. The First One Up Top Is Actually Just A Repeat Of The Hidden, Anthony Higman on X
- "Core Update Notes" for 12/26 continued. I am also now seeing a number of sites surge with spam during the December core update. Some with millions of pages indexed and many unrelated to what the site was originally covering. Will b, Glenn Gabe on X
- I got the triple Google logo in AI Mode, does that mean I win a prize?, Lily Ray on X
- 2026 predictions, though i dislike making predictions: we'll be able to automate any digital task a human information worker can do, about as well as the average information worker we'll see a lot more examples of ever, Paige Bailey on X
- Apple has taken the lead over Samsung in AI chatbot traffic over the past two months., Similarweb on X
- Good Morning Google Land! This is the 12/29 edition of "Core Update Notes". The update is nearing completion and it wouldn't shock me to see Google officially say it's done early this week. Other than the 12/20 tremor, most sites ar, Glenn Gabe on X
- I think this kind of check is unlikely to be useful over time - for a while now, there are a number of sites linking to all findable llms.txt files. This means even if the file is not used for anything special, it is likely to be found by search engines &, John Mueller on LinkedIn
