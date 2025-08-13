Google Ads has added the gender exclusions feature for Performance Max campaigns. This was previously announced last week and is now showing up in the Google Ads interfaces for advertisers.

This was spotted by Aleksejus Podpruginas who wrote on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed), "New PMAX Gender Exclusion Feature Spotted! If you have a Google Ads rep, now’s the time to ask to be added to this beta. Early adoption could give you a serious edge before your competitors even know it exists."

Here is his screenshot of this feature:

This can come in handy when trying to control which ads are shown to which types of people.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.