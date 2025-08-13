Google Allows Dating & Companionship Ads In More Countries

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google has removed some of the restricted countries from the list of countries not allowed to serve Dating and Companionship ads. Specifically, Google removed Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE from the list.

Google wrote, "We’ve updated the Google Ads Dating and Companionship policy to revise the list of countries where we restrict the ads."

Now the only countries that do not allow these ads include, Algeria, Bahrain, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, and Yemen.

You can compare the old version of this policy to the current version to compare.

Google added, "Beginning in August 2025, we will only restrict Dating and Companionship ads from serving in Algeria, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, or Yemen."

Forum discussion at X.

 

