Daily Search Forum Recap: August 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads updated several of its policy help articles. Bing is testing recent searches at the top of the page. Google is testing a "from online stores" section in the search results. Google has added energy-saving green leaf icons to the product listings. Google Merchant Center ads has promotion previews and chat checkbox support options. Google Trends data seemed to have stalled and so did Google Analytics for a short while.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Updated 14 Policy Help Center Articles
    Google has updated fourteen different help center documents, specific to Google Ads policy. Google said the updates "improved organization and readability" of those help center articles.
  • Bing Tests Recent Searches At Top Of Search Results
    Microsoft is testing placing "Recent searches" at the top of the Bing Search results page. This is instead of it being placed at the bottom or the side.
  • Google From Online Stores Section In Search
    Google is testing a new section in the Google Search results titled "From online stores." We've seen a similar section for nearby stores but I am not sure if we've seen the online stores version.
  • Google Search Energy-Saving Green Leaf Label On Product Listings
    Google is now showing the energy-saving label with a green leaf icon in the product listings side panel within Google Search. We saw these on special compare and save type of search box but now they may be shown in the product listings box.
  • Google Merchant Center Ads Promotions Preview & Chat Checkbox
    Google Merchant Center now lets you preview your promotions, your sponsored ads, before adding them. Google also added two check boxes to your customer service section for live versus chatbot support.
  • Google Trends Stalled With Four Hour Filter
    Google Trends seems to be broken or stalled over the past few hours. If you filter Google Trends for a specific region and then say only show me trends over the past four hours, you may only see a few keywords show up and not pages of keywords, like you'd normally expect.
  • Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Not Working Again
    Google Analytics seems not to be functioning properly again. The real-time reporting feature is underreporting numbers for many sites. Google had a similar issue last month and a couple months prior to that.
  • Fancy British Google Work Booths
    Here is another photo from the Google office in London. This shows a row of work booths, they look super fancy - British style fancy. Don't ya think?

