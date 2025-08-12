Daily Search Forum Recap: August 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads updated several of its policy help articles. Bing is testing recent searches at the top of the page. Google is testing a "from online stores" section in the search results. Google has added energy-saving green leaf icons to the product listings. Google Merchant Center ads has promotion previews and chat checkbox support options. Google Trends data seemed to have stalled and so did Google Analytics for a short while.

