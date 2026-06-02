Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google May 2026 core update finished this morning after taking 12 days to fully roll out, we even had some really big volatility over the past 24-hours. Microsoft says AI summarizes results, which reduces clicks and website visits - yes, they did. Google Ads updated its terms of service for AI changes. Google Discover is showing a lot of Threads posts in the feed. Google AdSense lets you share your full IP address to buyers now. And we released our Google volatility aggregator tool.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google May 2026 Core Update Has Completed Rolling Out
Google's May 2026 broad core update has officially completed rolling out. Google announced this via X this morning and the Search Status Dashboard has been updated to document the rollout. It took less than 12 days to roll out, and this update felt larger than the last core update - the Google March 2026 core update.
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Google May 2026 Core Update Volatility Hits Hard Again June 2nd
Just when I thought the Google search volatility would start to cool, I am seeing another spike in huge search ranking volatility today - June 2nd...
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Microsoft: AI Summarizes Results, Reducing Clicks & Website Visits
James Murray, Global Product Storytelling Lead, Generative AI at Microsoft, gave a webinar named How to successfully navigate the human, LLM, and agentic web last week. He had a slide come up at about the 9 minute and 30 second mark that reads...
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Google Discover Showing Threads Posts More Often?
Google Discover may be showing Threads (the Facebook Twitter alternative social network) more often in the feed. Threads is not shown as much as YouTube or X but it seems to have grown significantly and surpassed TikTok and Instagram.
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Google AdSense New Full IP Address Sharing
Google announced a new feature in Google AdSense to share the full IP address in bid requests. Google said that full IP addresses are indicated by many buyers to be an important signal, so there is a new setting to allow you to share the full IP address with those buyers.
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Google Ads Terms of Service Updated For AI Changes After 8 Years
Google has updated the Google Ads Terms of Service (TOS) in the area of policy, payment, and liability. The changes incorporate AI-related changes to Google Ads and more changes. I believe the last time Google updated these TOS was 8 years ago, April 16, 2018.
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New SER Volatility Aggregator Chart & Backend Update
The Search Engine Roundtable Google volatility aggregator tool is finally live. This takes the volatility scores from the tools I use for my Google update stories and aggregates them into one score. You can then click in for more detail and the scores directly from the sources.
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YouTube Headboard & Pillows At Google Office
Here is a photo from the Google offices in India of some sort of YouTube event. You can see there is this YouTube branded headboard and pillows near it. It is making me kind of sleepy. I found this on Instagram...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Bing showing feature snippet over ai answer. Here are snaps which I check with different , system for same query. Result are different one feature snippet and other ai result, Khushal Bherwani on X
- Bing test blue underline while hive on suggested search query, usually it's in black color, Khushal Bherwani on X
- Google is testing more changes with favicons and website names in Search. Now both the favicon and website name appear much smaller in the results., Sachin Patel on X
- AI agents and LLMs in general would have had an easy life on Web 1.0., Gary Illyes on LinkedIn
- One year ago, I said yes to Microsoft Advertising. This has easily been the most impactful year of my career. I measure that in how many humans I've been able to help., Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- The trend continues: a handful of U.S. federal government domains are quickly crashing toward 0 organic search visibility. These sites also experienced a huge drop in indexed pages over the last year, as much of their content was, Lily Ray on X
- This was an interesting experiment (that I didn't expect much out of). In Claude Code, in a folder with a website that just wouldn't show a favicon in search.. I asked it to review our documentation (the HTML page) and evaluate what's wrong. I was pretty , John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- DV360 API Adds Demand Gen Support
- Google expands Data Manager API with GMP event ingestion
- Commerce media expands beyond retail sites with Demand Gen integration
- Link intent: How to combine great content with strategic outreach
- How a ‘client brain’ gives AI the context SEO work needs
- How to use schema markup to optimize for the agentic web
- McKinsey frames AI 2.0; Positionless Marketing delivers it
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Find live jobs and format your resume in ChatGPT, ChatGPT Release Notes
- Microsoft and Google take on Anthropic and OpenAI in AI coding models, CNBC
Industry & Business
- Alphabet's $80 Billion AI Raise Gets $10 Billion Berkshire Bet, Bloomberg
- Anthropic confidentially files IPO prospectus with SEC, CNBC
- Florida sues OpenAI, Sam Altman, saying they put profit over safety, NBC News
- Google Store Tokyo to be first physical store outside US, 9to5Google
- Judge Limits Google's Access To Search Rival's Data, Law360
- Mozilla To Appeals Court: Google Search Deal Not 'Exclusive', MediaPost
- Stargate updates: OpenAI, Oracle building Michigan data center, CNBC
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Creator Success: Max Ramirez on the SoCal Ecosystem, Portada Online
Local & Maps
- 10 Ways for AI to Make Higher-Flying City Pages for Local SEO, Local Visibility System
- 8 Reasons Waze Is Better (And Worse) Than Google Maps, BGR
- Google Business Agent and Microsoft Brand Agents Compared, Igniting Business
SEO
- ChatGPT Core Updates: Chatbots Have Algorithm Changes Too, SISTRIX
- FAQs for Google's 'Preferred Sources', Practical Ecommerce
- Introducing the AI Visibility Audit, Common Crawl
- What Google's New AI Guide Actually Debunks. And What It Doesn't., No Hacks
PPC
- 2026 Partner Awards: Nominations are open, Microsoft Advertising
- Delhi High Court’s pathbreaking ruling on Google keyword advertising | Explained, The Hindu
- Smart Bidding in Google Ads: Which Strategy to Use in 2026, Hopskip Media
- Why Good PPC Sometimes Starts Slower, PPC Live
Search Features
- Google AI Search Raises New Questions, Mashable
- The 50 Most-Cited Websites in Google AI Overviews (June 2026), Ahrefs
Other Search
- Google Encloses The Web, John Battelle's Searchblog
- Pichai on AI Search: what he said & what SEOs must do, I Love SEO
- The new Google Home Speaker might finally have a release date, Android Authority
Feedback:
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