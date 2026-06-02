Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2026

Jun 2, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google May 2026 core update finished this morning after taking 12 days to fully roll out, we even had some really big volatility over the past 24-hours. Microsoft says AI summarizes results, which reduces clicks and website visits - yes, they did. Google Ads updated its terms of service for AI changes. Google Discover is showing a lot of Threads posts in the feed. Google AdSense lets you share your full IP address to buyers now. And we released our Google volatility aggregator tool.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google May 2026 Core Update Has Completed Rolling Out
    Google's May 2026 broad core update has officially completed rolling out. Google announced this via X this morning and the Search Status Dashboard has been updated to document the rollout. It took less than 12 days to roll out, and this update felt larger than the last core update - the Google March 2026 core update.
  • Google May 2026 Core Update Volatility Hits Hard Again June 2nd
    Just when I thought the Google search volatility would start to cool, I am seeing another spike in huge search ranking volatility today - June 2nd...
  • Microsoft: AI Summarizes Results, Reducing Clicks & Website Visits
    James Murray, Global Product Storytelling Lead, Generative AI at Microsoft, gave a webinar named How to successfully navigate the human, LLM, and agentic web last week. He had a slide come up at about the 9 minute and 30 second mark that reads...
  • Google Discover Showing Threads Posts More Often?
    Google Discover may be showing Threads (the Facebook Twitter alternative social network) more often in the feed. Threads is not shown as much as YouTube or X but it seems to have grown significantly and surpassed TikTok and Instagram.
  • Google AdSense New Full IP Address Sharing
    Google announced a new feature in Google AdSense to share the full IP address in bid requests. Google said that full IP addresses are indicated by many buyers to be an important signal, so there is a new setting to allow you to share the full IP address with those buyers.
  • Google Ads Terms of Service Updated For AI Changes After 8 Years
    Google has updated the Google Ads Terms of Service (TOS) in the area of policy, payment, and liability. The changes incorporate AI-related changes to Google Ads and more changes. I believe the last time Google updated these TOS was 8 years ago, April 16, 2018.
  • New SER Volatility Aggregator Chart & Backend Update
    The Search Engine Roundtable Google volatility aggregator tool is finally live. This takes the volatility scores from the tools I use for my Google update stories and aggregates them into one score. You can then click in for more detail and the scores directly from the sources.
  • YouTube Headboard & Pillows At Google Office
    Here is a photo from the Google offices in India of some sort of YouTube event. You can see there is this YouTube branded headboard and pillows near it. It is making me kind of sleepy. I found this on Instagram...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 7, 2026

Sep 7, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Can Lose Faith In Sites Based On Low Value Programmatic SEO

Sep 7, 2026 - 8:37 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Automated Promotions

Sep 7, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Booking Partner Prices Are Customized

Sep 7, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Shows AI Prompts For Top Performance Insights

Sep 7, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Shopping Ads Have A Reverse Crocodile Effect With AI Overviews

Sep 7, 2026 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google May 2026 Core Update Has Completed Rolling Out
Next Story: Basketball Court At Google Dublin Office

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.