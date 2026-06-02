Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google May 2026 core update finished this morning after taking 12 days to fully roll out, we even had some really big volatility over the past 24-hours. Microsoft says AI summarizes results, which reduces clicks and website visits - yes, they did. Google Ads updated its terms of service for AI changes. Google Discover is showing a lot of Threads posts in the feed. Google AdSense lets you share your full IP address to buyers now. And we released our Google volatility aggregator tool.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Content Creator Success: Max Ramirez on the SoCal Ecosystem, Portada Online

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

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