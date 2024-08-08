Google Tests More Videos To Short Videos Tab Instead Of Loading More Videos Below

Aug 8, 2024
Google

Google Short Lego Videos

Google is testing sending the searcher to the short videos tab after clicking on the more videos button, instead of dynamically loading videos underneath the videos you are currently looking at in the search results.

This is a small change but an interesting one. I mean, why not load the videos under the videos you are currently looking at? Why take the user to a new tab of search results? I mean, Google tests everything, so I guess they are testing this?

Gagan Ghotra posted about this on X and wrote, "Google is now testing sending users to "Short videos" tab when clicked to see more videos under "Short videos" carousel in Search Results."

He shared a couple of videos, one showing the old way and the other showing the new way:

Forum discussion at X.

 

