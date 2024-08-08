Google is testing sending the searcher to the short videos tab after clicking on the more videos button, instead of dynamically loading videos underneath the videos you are currently looking at in the search results.

This is a small change but an interesting one. I mean, why not load the videos under the videos you are currently looking at? Why take the user to a new tab of search results? I mean, Google tests everything, so I guess they are testing this?

Gagan Ghotra posted about this on X and wrote, "Google is now testing sending users to "Short videos" tab when clicked to see more videos under "Short videos" carousel in Search Results."

He shared a couple of videos, one showing the old way and the other showing the new way:

(NEW) Google is now testing sending users to "Short videos" tab when clicked to see more videos under "Short videos" carousel in Search Results.



Right now it loads more short videos in search results itself but now Google testing sending users to tab instead of loading more in… pic.twitter.com/6ABMPBBt3Y — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) August 4, 2024

Forum discussion at X.