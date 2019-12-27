Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Christmas Update, EAT E-Commerce, Local Updates, John Mueller & Matt Cutts

Happy Holidays and New Years - this week we covered a possible Google update that happened on Christmas - but I am not sure if it is real. The Google Analytics bug from December 16th won’t be fixed for another few weeks. Google said e-commerce sites do not have to worry as much about E-A-T. There are a lot of SEOs talking about salience scores now for some reason. Google’s uncommon downloads notification can mostly be ignored said Google. Google can now show cameos on Google Discover. Google’s publisher center is having some bugs. Google Local is testing tile-like buttons and blue star icons in the local pack. Google also is automatically adds your GMB photos as Google Posts that you cannot delete. Google is testing browse by photo in the local pack as well. Google Ads will no longer offer social media support. Google’s John Mueller posted a video with seven FAQs on search. John Mueller also worked on Christmas to help distressed SEOs. And I posted my long interview with Matt Cutts, it was a lot of fun. That was this past week in search at the Search Engine Roundtable.

