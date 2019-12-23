Google Local Pack With Blue Star Icon For Top Rated?

Dec 23, 2019 • 7:45 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Sergey Alakov posted a screen shot on Twitter of a new icon he spotted in the local pack listings. The icon is a blue comment style image with a blue star in the center. He asked me if this is an ad icon, but I believe this is a top rated icon, an icon that shows this location has a top rating by Google users for some category.

Also, I doubt bars are paying for ads in Google Ads.

Here is his screen shot:

You can see that the two with a top rating line in the snippet have the icon. I also checked myself and I cannot replicate it and I do not see any ads for these restaurants coming up for me.

Have you seen this icon before?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

