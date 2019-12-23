Google Shows Cameos In Google Discover

Glenn Gabe was scrolling through his Google Discover feed over the weekend and Google knew that Glenn didn't get enough of his Barry fix and decided to show him one of my recent Cameos by Google posts. Yes, Google can show video answer cameos in the Google Discover feed. This is new to me.

Here is a screen shot Glenn Gabe shared on Twitter of his Google Discover feed showing this cameo:

Glenn said "Well, look what I just saw. New Cameos showing up in Google Discover. Very interesting and could drive more adoption. So, they'll show up in the search results and can be pushed to Discover."

Yea, just recently I got invited to try out Cameos on Google and I was not disinvited after being invited. So if you search for [barry schwartz seo] you can see some of those cameos yourself. Warning, they were quick tests to play around with it.

So far my cameos after a few days have 1,329 impressions and 352 watches! Not bad?!

It is shocking to me that Google Discover shows Cameos.

Forum discussion at Twitter.