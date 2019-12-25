Google's John Mueller Doing Webmaster Support On Christmas Again

Every single Christmas since John Mueller joined Google, he has been helping webmasters with issues on Christmas eve and Christmas day. He sets aside time from his family on this super important holiday to see if anyone is in distress about their Google ranking issues to offer some sound advice and encouragement on the holiday.

He has done it for over a decade including in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007. And this year again, he is out there on social media and in the Google support forums helping webmasters.

Here are just some of his responses to webmasters over the past 24 hours or so:

- My website is not able to index by google. Please help 1 Recommended Answer:

- Removing a link keeps on getting denied when the link is dead:

- Deleted pages, keywords still showing in Search Console:

- Website no longer showing on Googles event listings. No changes to site:

And here is one on Twitter:

Sometimes it can take time for things to transition from a long-term-parked status to being reprocessed. Using a sitemap is a good way to start (like you did), you can also use the URL inspection tool and submit from there. Regardless, these changes (parked->content) take time. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 25, 2019

There are many more and again, this shows how John deeply cares about webmasters. He knows that if a webmaster, site owner, business owner, is posting something concerning about their web site over the holidays - that this webmaster must be in some distress and he is there looking to help. We discussed this a bit when I interviewed him on my vlog - check it out over here.

In any event - John - thanks for everything you do and wishing you, your family and your colleagues a happy, healthy and successful holidays and new years.

And happy holidays to everyone out there!

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help and Twitter.