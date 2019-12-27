Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Christmas Update, EAT E-Commerce, Local Updates, John Mueller & Matt Cutts
    Happy Holidays and New Years - this week we covered a possible Google update that happened on Christmas - but I am not sure if it is real. The Google Analytics bug from December 16th won't be fixed for another few weeks. Google said e-commerce sites do not have to worry as much about E-A-T...
  • Google: E-A-T Less Important For E-Commerce Sites
    Google's John Mueller said in a video hangout this morning at the 53:52 mark into that video that E-A-T is less important for e-commerce sites. E-A-T is more focused on sites where "the type of information is critical for the user, where they really need to know that they get the right information there," he said.
  • Google Removes Live Coverage Help Docs
    Google has removed the Google search help documents for the live coverage carousel, which was something Google launched in 2016 as a pilot launch. John Mueller from Google said "It's currently still in very limited availability, so it doesn't make sense to have the docs public just yet."
  • Google My Business Photos Being Added To Google Posts Without Option To Delete
    A new "feature" was released earlier this month where Google would automatically take photos that you add to your Google My Business profile and create Google Posts out of them. Not only that, it seems you cannot delete the Google Posts that were automatically created!
  • Google Local Pack Tests Tile-like Buttons
    Google is testing a new style for the buttons in the local pack results. I am not sure if this is a bug but Valentin Pletzer spotted this and posted this screen shot, where the buttons look like tiles. There are buttons for details, website, call, directions, photos and more.
  • Google Staircase Doors - From Small To Large
    Here is an interesting spot at the Google NYC office. This is a staircase but has doors along the staircase from normal sized doors to really small doors. And yes, the doors have Google printed on th

