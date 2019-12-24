Google Publisher Center Add Section Crawl Option Broken?

Google upgraded the publisher center over the past couple weeks but not everything in the new publisher center seems to be working properly. A Google Publisher Center Help thread says that when you try to add a new section using the web crawl option, it simply doesn't work.

Chris Andrews said in the thread "If I enter a url from any of the sites I work with, using a category on my site rather than an rss feed, nothing seems to render. I get the message: There are no items to show."

Here is what the form looks like, it looks like they changed it a bit since Chris posted about this:

Chris later on said "I see they have now removed the 'web' crawl option when you go to enter a section, hopefully they are working on that and it will be back." That was two days ago, but I do see a crawl option now, so maybe this is now resolved?

Have you tried this?

Forum discussion at Google Publisher Center Help.