Google Ads Social Media Support Ends January 1, 2020

Google Ads announced on Twitter and Facebook that it is ending its social media support on January 1, 2020. Google wrote "Direct messages and comments will not be actioned starting January 1, 2020."

Here is Google's message about dropping support via social media:

Thanks for following Google Ads! To receive efficient and fast 1:1 troubleshooting and support, please fill out this form https://t.co/KhdJvjYAf2 for all Google Ads account-related questions. Direct messages and comments will not be actioned starting January 1, 2020. — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) December 20, 2019

I heard one of the best ways to get Google Ads support was via social media but I guess that is going away now.

