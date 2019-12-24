Google Ads Social Media Support Ends January 1, 2020

Dec 24, 2019
Google Ads announced on Twitter and Facebook that it is ending its social media support on January 1, 2020. Google wrote "Direct messages and comments will not be actioned starting January 1, 2020."

Here is Google's message about dropping support via social media:

I heard one of the best ways to get Google Ads support was via social media but I guess that is going away now.

Forum discussion at Twitter and Facebook.

