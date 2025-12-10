Bing Search Ads Tests Ad Labels On Right

Microsoft is testing moving the ad labels in the Bing Search results from the left side of the ad to the right side of the ad. I am not sure which makes it harder to see the label or not but I assume Microsoft is testing this to see which will get more clicks.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X:

Here is the test:

Bing Sponsored Label Right Test

Here is the normal version:

Bing Sponsored Label Left Normal

Here are more screenshots from Sachin:

I cannot replicate this right now.

Forum discussion at X.

 

