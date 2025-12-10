Microsoft is testing moving the ad labels in the Bing Search results from the left side of the ad to the right side of the ad. I am not sure which makes it harder to see the label or not but I assume Microsoft is testing this to see which will get more clicks.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X:

Here is the test:

Here is the normal version:

Here are more screenshots from Sachin:

bing change to the position of the sponsored label. Previously, it was under the title; now move it.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/bF8WusYx1f — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 9, 2025

I cannot replicate this right now.

